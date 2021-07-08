Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after buying an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLT opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

