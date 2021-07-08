Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,949 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 41.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 29.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,897 shares of company stock worth $11,771,074. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.02.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

