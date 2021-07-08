Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.10

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.10 and last traded at $76.87, with a volume of 780857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

