ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.