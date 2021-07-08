ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

