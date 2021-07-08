Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 101,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail; corporate and private banking; asset management; treasury; capital markets; and other services primarily in Greece; and Central and Southeastern Europe. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.