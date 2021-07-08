Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $5.59 on Thursday, hitting $119.09. 98 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.19. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $121.63.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

