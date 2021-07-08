EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Purchases 99,994.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:EVCM traded down 0.25 on Thursday, reaching 16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 598,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,400. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of 16.24 and a 1-year high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
