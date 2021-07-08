Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DIBS has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

DIBS stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

