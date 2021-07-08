Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.78.

NYSE:EVH opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.41. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

