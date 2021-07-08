Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 79,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Eyenovia by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.