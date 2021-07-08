Faceter Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,788.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Faceter has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $2,788.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00057493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.87 or 0.00869539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars.

