Feathercoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $96,707.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $96,707.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

