Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $39,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $3,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.