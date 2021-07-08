Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

