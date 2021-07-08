Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 300.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE RAD opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $830.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

