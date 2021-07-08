Federated Hermes Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 7,186.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 417,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.56. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $415.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

