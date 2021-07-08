Federated Hermes Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $60.92 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,195,068.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,676 shares of company stock valued at $41,185,367 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

