Federated Hermes Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 123.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.53. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. Johnson Outdoors’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

