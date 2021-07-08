Federated Hermes Inc. Has $78,000 Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bally’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BALY. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

NYSE:BALY opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.32 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

