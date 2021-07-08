Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 122.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,707,000 after buying an additional 73,970 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in American Software by 415.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after buying an additional 755,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 77,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

AMSWA opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $746.07 million, a PE ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

