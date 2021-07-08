FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Get FedNat alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

FNHC opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.11 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.