Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,492,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.33.

NYSE:RACE opened at $207.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

