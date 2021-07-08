Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Insider Buys £19,625.48 in Stock

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

FXPO opened at GBX 434.80 ($5.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. Ferrexpo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,379.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FXPO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 345.83 ($4.52).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

