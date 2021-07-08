Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

