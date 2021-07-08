Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

