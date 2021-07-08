Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

