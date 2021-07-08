FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FIL Ltd raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 659.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $353.28 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.08 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.58.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,178. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

