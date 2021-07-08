FIL Ltd Has $4.97 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 857,302 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $624,333,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

