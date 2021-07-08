FIL Ltd Has $6.27 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

GPC stock opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

