FIL Ltd Takes $4.70 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $250.27 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

