Financial Review: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lyft and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -88.32% -80.71% -30.71% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lyft has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lyft and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 7 22 0 2.76 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $70.06, suggesting a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than ITEX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyft and ITEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 8.18 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -12.94 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Summary

Lyft beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers autonomous vehicles; concierge for organizations; Lyft Pass that allows organizations to create custom transportation programs; enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

