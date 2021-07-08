First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 205,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

