First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $22,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $39.01 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

