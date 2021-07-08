First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

FFWM traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 135,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $974.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

