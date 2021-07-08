First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $22.74

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $23.42. First Foundation shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 8,197 shares traded.

FFWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $993.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Foundation by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.