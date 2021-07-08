First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Lessened by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after purchasing an additional 947,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,529,000 after purchasing an additional 207,799 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 412,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 445,342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

