FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $76.62 on Thursday. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

