Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.7% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $83,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.96. 35,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,525. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

