Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 1,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,178,000 after buying an additional 186,132 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,934,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 681,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,534,006. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,359. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

