Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $95,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,511,000 after acquiring an additional 231,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.19. 50,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

