Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $183,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $40.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,488.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,380.94. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

