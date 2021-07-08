Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $41.33 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.42.

NYSE UNP traded down $8.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.46. The company had a trading volume of 162,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $164.66 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.