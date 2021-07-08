Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $65,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.92. 173,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,952,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

