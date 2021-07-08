Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3,346.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.96. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.