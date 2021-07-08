FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) & International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Critical Comparison

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 8.96 $704.22 million $10.70 23.99 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 12 0 2.80 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $309.92, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 31.73% 28.76% 8.14% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfilment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

