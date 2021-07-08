Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 179,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,262,405 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $17.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,747 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

