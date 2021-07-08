Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 179,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,262,405 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $17.38.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,747 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.