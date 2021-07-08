ForTube (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $16.33 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and $2.09 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00854416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.