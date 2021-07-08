Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

