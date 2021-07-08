Fractal Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $90,385.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00163059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.19 or 0.99064566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.08 or 0.00939500 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

