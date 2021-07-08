Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 571,924 shares.The stock last traded at $147.63 and had previously closed at $147.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

