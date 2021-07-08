Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 15,813 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,241,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,685,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

